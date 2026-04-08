Escalating Tensions: FBI Warns of Iranian Threats on U.S. Soil

An intelligence report from the FBI recently warned of heightened threats from Iran's government against targets within the United States, despite attempts by the White House to downplay the situation. The March 20 report, reviewed by Reuters, outlined potential dangers to U.S. military and government buildings as well as Jewish and Israeli institutions.

While the report cautioned about persistent threats, it noted no broad imminent dangers to the American public. President Donald Trump has publicly minimized the possibility of attacks despite differing intelligence assessments. In response, the administration emphasized the ongoing efforts to protect the homeland and the public.

A national security transparency group obtained the report, revealing concerns about potential violence inspired by the conflict. The document urged law enforcement to stay alert and cooperate in sharing intelligence with federal agencies to mitigate risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)