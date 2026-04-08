Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Comprehensive Peace in the Middle East
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has expressed support for a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, urging for a comprehensive peace deal that extends to Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen. Anwar emphasized the importance of materializing Iran's 10-point proposal to ensure lasting peace in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 09:13 IST
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, stating it as a vital step towards peace in the Middle East.
Anwar emphasized the necessity for Iran's 10-point plan to be developed into a broad-based peace agreement that includes Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen.
Through social media, Anwar called for sustained efforts to ensure that the ceasefire marks the beginning of enduring peace in the region.