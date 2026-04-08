Left Menu

Israel Backs U.S. Iran Ceasefire Amid Tensions in Lebanon

Israel supports the U.S. President's decision to halt attacks on Iran for two weeks. The ceasefire excludes Lebanon, where ongoing conflict involves Hezbollah. Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran are set to begin in Islamabad. Pakistan helped mediate the ceasefire agreement involving Israel's bombing suspension in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 09:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 09:42 IST
Israel Backs U.S. Iran Ceasefire Amid Tensions in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, Israel has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to suspend military strikes on Iran for a two-week period, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Wednesday. However, this ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon, which remains embroiled in ongoing conflict.

The move follows Washington's announcement of a temporary halt in its offensive against Iran, aimed at de-escalating tensions and opening the door for negotiations. Israel voiced approval of U.S. attempts to ensure Iran no longer poses nuclear, missile, or terror threats, while Washington has promised to pursue these objectives in forthcoming discussions.

Meanwhile, the conflict's reach has extended into Lebanon due to Hezbollah's retaliatory rocket attacks on Israel, conducted in solidarity with Tehran after an Israeli and U.S. assault on Iran. This has resulted in significant casualties and displacements within Lebanon, prompting further Israeli military action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Real Estate Agent Arrested for Land Grabbing in Palghar

Real Estate Agent Arrested for Land Grabbing in Palghar

 India
2
Markets Rally as U.S. and Iran Agree to Ceasefire

Markets Rally as U.S. and Iran Agree to Ceasefire

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Vision: Revolutionizing China's Service Industry

Xi Jinping's Vision: Revolutionizing China's Service Industry

 China
4
Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference to Foster Regional Cooperation

Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference to Foster Regional Coopera...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026