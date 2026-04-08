Israel Backs U.S. Iran Ceasefire Amid Tensions in Lebanon
Israel supports the U.S. President's decision to halt attacks on Iran for two weeks. The ceasefire excludes Lebanon, where ongoing conflict involves Hezbollah. Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran are set to begin in Islamabad. Pakistan helped mediate the ceasefire agreement involving Israel's bombing suspension in Iran.
In a recent development, Israel has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to suspend military strikes on Iran for a two-week period, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Wednesday. However, this ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon, which remains embroiled in ongoing conflict.
The move follows Washington's announcement of a temporary halt in its offensive against Iran, aimed at de-escalating tensions and opening the door for negotiations. Israel voiced approval of U.S. attempts to ensure Iran no longer poses nuclear, missile, or terror threats, while Washington has promised to pursue these objectives in forthcoming discussions.
Meanwhile, the conflict's reach has extended into Lebanon due to Hezbollah's retaliatory rocket attacks on Israel, conducted in solidarity with Tehran after an Israeli and U.S. assault on Iran. This has resulted in significant casualties and displacements within Lebanon, prompting further Israeli military action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Iran
- ceasefire
- Trump
- Netanyahu
- negotiations
- Hezbollah
- escalation
- Washington
- Lebanon
ALSO READ
Netanyahu says Israel backs US ceasefire with Iran but that deal doesn't cover fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon, reports AP.
Pakistan, which brokered ceasefire between US and Iran, says it extends to Israel and Hezbollah fighting in Lebanon, reports AP.
U.S. Stocks Mixed Amid Iran Strait Negotiations and Middle East Tensions
More than 1,500 people have been killed in Israeli strikes across Lebanon in war with Hezbollah, health ministry says, reports AP.
Iran-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah says it will release kidnapped American journalist Shelly Kittleson, reports AP.