Israel Backs U.S. Iran Ceasefire Amid Tensions in Lebanon

In a recent development, Israel has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to suspend military strikes on Iran for a two-week period, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Wednesday. However, this ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon, which remains embroiled in ongoing conflict.

The move follows Washington's announcement of a temporary halt in its offensive against Iran, aimed at de-escalating tensions and opening the door for negotiations. Israel voiced approval of U.S. attempts to ensure Iran no longer poses nuclear, missile, or terror threats, while Washington has promised to pursue these objectives in forthcoming discussions.

Meanwhile, the conflict's reach has extended into Lebanon due to Hezbollah's retaliatory rocket attacks on Israel, conducted in solidarity with Tehran after an Israeli and U.S. assault on Iran. This has resulted in significant casualties and displacements within Lebanon, prompting further Israeli military action.

(With inputs from agencies.)