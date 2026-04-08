Diplomatic U-Turn: Trump Negotiates Ceasefire with Iran Amid Global Tensions

In a surprising diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, hours before potential conflict over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The decision marks a shift after Trump's earlier threats of severe military action against Iran.

The agreement, mediated by Pakistan, includes Iran's promise to halt its blockade on oil exports through the strait, which is crucial for global oil shipments. Iran's Foreign Minister confirmed they would stop counter-attacks if hostilities ceased, portraying it as a diplomatic success.

While the ceasefire led to a temporary relief rally in global markets, concerns remain about its durability. Observers suggest Trump's move reflects awareness of the war's growing unpopularity and potential domestic political fallout, with midterm elections approaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)