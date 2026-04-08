Diplomatic Hopes: Merz Welcomes Ceasefire Between U.S. and Iran
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed support for the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. He urged for negotiations to bring a lasting end to the conflict, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy. Merz's statement highlights Germany's role in advocating peaceful resolutions in international conflicts.
On Wednesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared support for the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, recognizing it as a crucial step toward resolving ongoing tensions. He emphasized Germany's backing of the move.
Merz stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts, urging all parties involved to engage in negotiations aimed at achieving a lasting peace. "This can only be achieved through diplomatic channels," he asserted, promoting a non-violent resolution.
The German government, under Merz's leadership, continues to advocate for peace and diplomacy in international conflicts, seeking long-term solutions to foster global stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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