Starmer's Diplomatic Mission: Securing Hormuz

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will embark on a diplomatic visit to the Middle East, aiming to solidify the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following a new ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.

Starmer's office announced the trip on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with Gulf partners to ensure the strait's open status is preserved permanently.

Expressing optimism, Starmer said in a statement, "I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached overnight, which will bring a moment of relief to the region and the world."

(With inputs from agencies.)