Starmer's Diplomatic Mission: Securing Hormuz
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to visit the Middle East to discuss maintaining the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. His trip follows a U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Starmer expressed optimism about the ceasefire, noting its significance for regional and global stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:41 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will embark on a diplomatic visit to the Middle East, aiming to solidify the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following a new ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.
Starmer's office announced the trip on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with Gulf partners to ensure the strait's open status is preserved permanently.
Expressing optimism, Starmer said in a statement, "I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached overnight, which will bring a moment of relief to the region and the world."
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Middle East in Turmoil: Two-Week Ceasefire Shrouded by Tension
European Markets Surge Amid Middle East Ceasefire
Global Airlines Brace for Extended Jet Fuel Supply Recovery Amid Middle East Tensions
Middle East Ceasefire: Fragile Peace Amidst Ongoing Tensions
Middle East Tensions Flare: A Fragile Ceasefire Unfolds