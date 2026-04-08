Macron Advocates for Lebanese Inclusion in US-Iran Ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron has voiced approval of the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States during a defense-focused meeting with his advisors and cabinet members on Wednesday.

Despite the positive development, Macron highlighted that the situation in Lebanon remains precarious. He stressed the importance of addressing this in ongoing diplomatic negotiations.

The French leader called for Lebanon to be incorporated into the ceasefire deal, underscoring the necessity of stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)