Macron Advocates for Lebanese Inclusion in US-Iran Ceasefire
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for the ceasefire between the US and Iran, during a defense meeting. However, he emphasized that the critical situation in Lebanon requires attention and urged for the country's inclusion in peace negotiations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:45 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron has voiced approval of the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States during a defense-focused meeting with his advisors and cabinet members on Wednesday.
Despite the positive development, Macron highlighted that the situation in Lebanon remains precarious. He stressed the importance of addressing this in ongoing diplomatic negotiations.
The French leader called for Lebanon to be incorporated into the ceasefire deal, underscoring the necessity of stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Surprising Role in US-Iran Ceasefire Raises Questions on Modi's Diplomacy
Ceasefire Uncertainty: Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israeli Tensions Persist
Tragedy Amid Ruins: A Father's Heartache in Lebanon's Conflict
Starmer's Diplomacy Mission: Ensuring the Strait of Hormuz Opens
Ceasefires and Tensions: Hezbollah, Israel, and the Lebanon Conundrum