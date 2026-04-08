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Macron Leads Global Effort to Safeguard Strait of Hormuz Traffic

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a collective global effort, involving about 15 countries, to facilitate the resumption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz after a ceasefire between the US and Iran. He also emphasized the need to include Lebanon in this ceasefire agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:30 IST
Macron Leads Global Effort to Safeguard Strait of Hormuz Traffic
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has revealed that approximately 15 nations are organizing a mission to ensure the restoration of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz following the ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Speaking at a defense meeting with his advisers and cabinet, Macron emphasized that the mission, which operates under France's leadership, is designed to be strictly defensive and aims to work in coordination with Iran for the resumption of oil flow in the crucial maritime corridor.

While celebrating the ceasefire, Macron underscored the ongoing critical situation in Lebanon and called for its inclusion in the agreements, highlighting the strong historical ties between France and Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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