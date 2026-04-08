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China's Diplomatic Role in Middle East Ceasefire

Donald Trump credited China with brokering a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed support for peace while articulating its advocacy for diplomatic resolutions. Details on the actions taken by China remain unspecified by ministry spokesperson Mao Ning during a news briefing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:57 IST
China's Diplomatic Role in Middle East Ceasefire
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Former U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that China's influence may have encouraged Iran to participate in a ceasefire with Israel. The assertion came in an interview with AFP where Trump acknowledged China's possible role in the Middle East peace process.

The Chinese foreign ministry, in its statement on Wednesday, expressed approval of the ceasefire, emphasizing China's consistent call for peace. The ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, reiterated Beijing's long-standing advocacy for resolving disputes through political and diplomatic channels.

However, specifics regarding China's contributions to the ceasefire remain undisclosed. When questioned during a regular briefing, Mao Ning provided no further insights into the measures China employed to facilitate the peace initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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