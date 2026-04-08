China's Diplomatic Role in Middle East Ceasefire

Former U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that China's influence may have encouraged Iran to participate in a ceasefire with Israel. The assertion came in an interview with AFP where Trump acknowledged China's possible role in the Middle East peace process.

The Chinese foreign ministry, in its statement on Wednesday, expressed approval of the ceasefire, emphasizing China's consistent call for peace. The ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, reiterated Beijing's long-standing advocacy for resolving disputes through political and diplomatic channels.

However, specifics regarding China's contributions to the ceasefire remain undisclosed. When questioned during a regular briefing, Mao Ning provided no further insights into the measures China employed to facilitate the peace initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)