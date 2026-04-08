Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Against Voter Roll Deletions

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sharply criticized the BJP and Election Commission following the deletion of nearly 91 lakh voters from the state's electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Banerjee announced her party, TMC, would move to court again to contest the removal of electors, accusing the BJP of manipulating the electoral process and offering bribes to voters. She highlighted concerns about the exclusion rate, which now stands at over 11.85% of the voter base.

Addressing rallies in Hooghly district, Banerjee charged the Election Commission with intimidating voters and warned that a BJP government in West Bengal could undermine cultural practices. She emphasized the TMC's commitment to ensuring voters' rights were protected.

(With inputs from agencies.)