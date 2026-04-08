Kremlin Optimistic on U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Impact on Ukraine Talks

The Kremlin expressed optimism over a newly agreed two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, seeing it as an opportunity to revive peace talks regarding Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov conveyed satisfaction with the ceasefire, hoping it would allow the U.S. more time for trilateral discussions involving Russia and Ukraine. Previous peace negotiations have stalled, primarily due to territorial disputes, particularly surrounding the Donbas region.

Russia's demand for the surrender of Donbas remains a significant obstacle, as Ukraine stands firm in refusing to cede territory that remains contested after years of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)