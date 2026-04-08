Left Menu

Kremlin Optimistic on U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Impact on Ukraine Talks

The Kremlin welcomes a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, expressing hope it will allow for the resumption of Ukraine peace talks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlights the potential for trilateral discussions involving Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. despite ongoing territory disputes in Donbas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:26 IST
Kremlin Optimistic on U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Impact on Ukraine Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin expressed optimism over a newly agreed two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, seeing it as an opportunity to revive peace talks regarding Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov conveyed satisfaction with the ceasefire, hoping it would allow the U.S. more time for trilateral discussions involving Russia and Ukraine. Previous peace negotiations have stalled, primarily due to territorial disputes, particularly surrounding the Donbas region.

Russia's demand for the surrender of Donbas remains a significant obstacle, as Ukraine stands firm in refusing to cede territory that remains contested after years of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: EU's Political Battle with Hungary's Orban

Tensions Escalate: EU's Political Battle with Hungary's Orban

 Global
2
Real Estate Resilience Amidst Global Uncertainty

Real Estate Resilience Amidst Global Uncertainty

 India
3
Stringent Measures: NSA Invoked Against Cattle Smuggler in Odisha

Stringent Measures: NSA Invoked Against Cattle Smuggler in Odisha

 India
4
Dollar Dips as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Sparks Market Rally

Dollar Dips as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Sparks Market Rally

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026