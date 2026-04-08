Ceasefire Tensions: Hezbollah, Israel, and the Battle for Lebanon

In a significant development, Hezbollah ceased its fire on northern Israel and Israeli troops in Lebanon as part of a U.S.-Iran brokered ceasefire. Nevertheless, the tension remains high as Israel announced it would continue its military operations against Hezbollah, setting the stage for continued conflict.

While Israel maintains its stance that the ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon, Lebanese officials express concerns over the deteriorating situation. Lebanese media reported continued Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon, leading to a rise in casualties and further displacement of civilians.

Amidst growing international pressure, French President Emmanuel Macron voiced the critical need to include Lebanon in the ceasefire deal, highlighting France's historic ties with the country. As the situation unfolds, regional stability hangs in the balance, with calls for enduring peace agreements gaining momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)