Left Menu

Erdogan Welcomes Iranian Ceasefire

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan welcomed a ceasefire in the Iranian conflict, emphasizing the importance of its implementation and cautioning against provocations. He expressed hope for lasting peace in the region, which has faced conflict since February. Turkey pledges continued support for peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:18 IST
Erdogan Welcomes Iranian Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed his approval of the newly declared ceasefire in the Iranian war, stressing the urgent need for its full implementation on the ground.

Erdogan warned against any potential provocations or acts of sabotage that could undermine the fragile truce.

He voiced his hope that this ceasefire would hold firm, paving the way for the region to return to peace after months of conflict and instability since late February. Additionally, he affirmed that Turkey stands ready to support ongoing efforts to achieve a lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Strides: U.S.-Iran Ceasefire and Negotiation Prospects

Diplomatic Strides: U.S.-Iran Ceasefire and Negotiation Prospects

 Global
2
Lockheed Martin Eyes New Investment Opportunities in Telangana

Lockheed Martin Eyes New Investment Opportunities in Telangana

 India
3
North Korea's Missile Launches Escalate Tensions

North Korea's Missile Launches Escalate Tensions

 South Korea
4
Ceasefire Echoes Across the Middle East Amid Unresolved Tensions

Ceasefire Echoes Across the Middle East Amid Unresolved Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026