Erdogan Welcomes Iranian Ceasefire

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed his approval of the newly declared ceasefire in the Iranian war, stressing the urgent need for its full implementation on the ground.

Erdogan warned against any potential provocations or acts of sabotage that could undermine the fragile truce.

He voiced his hope that this ceasefire would hold firm, paving the way for the region to return to peace after months of conflict and instability since late February. Additionally, he affirmed that Turkey stands ready to support ongoing efforts to achieve a lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)