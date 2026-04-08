India Advocates Diplomacy as US-Iran Ceasefire Eases Tensions
India supports a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, promoting dialogue and diplomacy for lasting West Asian peace. The ceasefire includes free navigation through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, vital for global oil flow. This move aims to stabilize energy supplies and prevent further regional conflict.
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- India
India has expressed its support for the recently announced two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs urged for ongoing dialogue and diplomacy to be the cornerstone of achieving enduring peace in the West Asia region.
The ceasefire, which was welcomed by New Delhi, ensures free passage and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that facilitates the global oil supply chain. This strategic waterway handles approximately 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas traffic.
According to the Ministry's statement, the conflict had already created widespread human suffering and disrupted global energy and trade networks. They emphasized the importance of continued freedom of navigation to maintain global commerce flow, highlighting the significance of this development for India's energy security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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