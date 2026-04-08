Parliament's Rejection Sparks Debate on Democratic Processes

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticized the rejection of an opposition motion to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, asserting it undermines constitutional processes.

Addressing reporters, Singhvi claimed that rejecting the motion at the preliminary stage strangulates the Constitution's impeachment mechanism, raising accountability concerns.

Opposition leaders argue the decision bypasses detailed constitutional procedures intended to uphold accountability, alleging issues like electoral irregularities weren't adequately addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)