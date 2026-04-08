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Parliament's Rejection Sparks Debate on Democratic Processes

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticized the dismissal of a motion to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Singhvi claims the rejection undermines constitutional processes and raises concerns about judicial scrutiny. Opposition leaders assert the decision bypasses the detailed constitutional procedure intended to uphold accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:54 IST
Parliament's Rejection Sparks Debate on Democratic Processes
Abhishek Manu Singhvi
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticized the rejection of an opposition motion to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, asserting it undermines constitutional processes.

Addressing reporters, Singhvi claimed that rejecting the motion at the preliminary stage strangulates the Constitution's impeachment mechanism, raising accountability concerns.

Opposition leaders argue the decision bypasses detailed constitutional procedures intended to uphold accountability, alleging issues like electoral irregularities weren't adequately addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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