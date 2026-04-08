Supreme Court Ends 'Matrimonial Mahabharata' with Landmark Verdict

In a significant legal decision, the Supreme Court ended a protracted and acrimonious legal confrontation between estranged spouses, describing it as 'a matrimonial battle of Mahabharata.' By invoking Article 142, the apex court annulled the marriage, citing it as 'dead for all practical purposes.'

The bench, composed of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, condemned the husband's use of legal tactics to perpetuate over 80 proceedings against his wife and her affiliates. Recognizing the undue strain on the judicial system, the court emphasized the vindictive nature of the husband's campaign.

Ensuring financial security for the wife and children, the court ordered the husband to pay Rs 5 crore, covering alimony and child support. It granted absolute custody of the sons to the wife, allowing visitation rights for the husband. All related lawsuits were dismissed to conclude this decade-long legal battle.