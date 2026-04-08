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Ceasefire Excludes Lebanon: Israel's Massive Strikes Unveil Escalating Tensions

Israel conducted its most intense strikes in Lebanon since the conflict with Hezbollah began amidst a U.S.-Iran ceasefire elsewhere. Despite Hezbollah pausing attacks, Israel targeted over 100 sites, intensifying humanitarian crises in Lebanon. Displacement and economic collapse form a backdrop for Lebanon's plea for inclusion in peace processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:29 IST
Ceasefire Excludes Lebanon: Israel's Massive Strikes Unveil Escalating Tensions
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In a significant escalation, Israel carried out its most intense strikes on Lebanon since hostilities with Hezbollah began last month, even as a U.S.-Iran ceasefire halted other regional attacks. Beirut witnessed massive explosions with over 100 Hezbollah targets struck, despite Hezbollah's temporary halt in offensives against Israel.

Lebanon, struggling under severe economic strain and now bearing the brunt of escalated military actions, faces a dire humanitarian crisis, with over 1.2 million displaced. Israeli actions, following Prime Minister Netanyahu's declaration that Lebanon wasn't part of the ceasefire, have prompted international calls, notably from France's Macron, for Lebanon's inclusion in peace negotiations.

Lebanese officials emphasize a critical need for peace as increasing civilian casualties and displacement pressures mount. More than 1,500 have died since March, prompting urgent evacuation warnings as Israel insists on creating a security zone in southern Lebanon. The situation remains tense as diplomatic efforts continue for Lebanon's peace inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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