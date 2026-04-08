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Harassment Allegations Rock Major MNC

Several arrests have been made after women employees of a multinational company reported mental and sexual harassment. A total of nine reports have been filed. An investigation is underway with a special team, following a related arrest of a godman on similar charges by Nashik Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:30 IST
Harassment Allegations Rock Major MNC
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Authorities have detained at least six individuals following complaints of mental and sexual harassment by women employees at a multinational company, according to police reports released Wednesday.

A total of nine First Information Reports were filed, with officials refraining from naming the involved MNC. Five of those detained were presented in a local court and have been remanded to police custody until April 10, while another suspect is already in judicial custody.

In light of the arrests, a Special Investigation Team led by ACP Sandeep Mitke has been established to investigate further. This development coincided with the arrest last month of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat on similar charges, previously favored by Maharashtra politicians. Police are providing a confidential channel for victims to report incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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