Harassment Allegations Rock Major MNC

Authorities have detained at least six individuals following complaints of mental and sexual harassment by women employees at a multinational company, according to police reports released Wednesday.

A total of nine First Information Reports were filed, with officials refraining from naming the involved MNC. Five of those detained were presented in a local court and have been remanded to police custody until April 10, while another suspect is already in judicial custody.

In light of the arrests, a Special Investigation Team led by ACP Sandeep Mitke has been established to investigate further. This development coincided with the arrest last month of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat on similar charges, previously favored by Maharashtra politicians. Police are providing a confidential channel for victims to report incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)