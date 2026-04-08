Tragedy in Ghaziabad: Unanswered Questions in Mysterious Death
An 18-year-old girl tragically fell to her death from a high-rise in Ghaziabad, prompting protests and allegations of foul play. Police are investigating the mysterious death, which has drawn significant local unrest, with requests for transparency over CCTV footage and clarifications on suspected sexual assault.
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An 18-year-old girl tragically fell to her death from the 16th floor of a high-rise residential building in Ghaziabad, sparking protests and claims of foul play by her family.
The incident unfolded at Jaipuria Sunrise Greens society, where the girl was accompanying her father for work. Despite police dismissing sexual assault accusations based on a post-mortem report, the family and locals demanded transparency and full disclosure of CCTV footage.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava confirmed that investigations are ongoing. He assured the public that the case would be probed from all angles to determine the circumstances surrounding the girl's death, hoping to quell escalating tensions in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)