EU Calls for Stronger Gulf Partnerships Amid Ceasefire
The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, emphasized the need for stronger partnerships between the EU and the Gulf region in security and defense, especially amid ongoing uncertainty despite a temporary ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran.
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The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, highlighted the sustained uncertainty in the Gulf region, even as she acknowledged the relief brought by a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, during statements made this Wednesday.
Speaking after a meeting in Riyadh with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf's Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi, Kallas stressed the necessity for a more robust EU-Gulf partnership focusing on security and defense cooperation.
Kallas's remarks underline the EU's strategic move to bolster ties in a region pivotal for global energy and political stability, amid fluctuating geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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