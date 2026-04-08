Conflict Escalates: Israel Launches Heaviest Strikes on Lebanon Amid Ceasefire Doubts
The recent escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah saw Israel carrying out its heaviest airstrikes on Lebanon. This occurred despite an existing U.S.-Iran ceasefire. The strikes resulted in significant casualties and damage, intensifying regional tensions and sparking international concern about the ceasefire's scope.
In a marked escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israel has launched its heaviest airstrikes on Lebanon since fighting with Hezbollah began last month. Amidst the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, explosions rocked Beirut as Israel targeted over 100 Hezbollah command centers and military sites, killing 112 and injuring 837, according to Lebanon's health ministry.
As reports emerged of civilians rushing the wounded to hospitals due to a shortage of ambulances, the Lebanese medical community called for urgent support. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the ceasefire did not apply to Lebanon, contradicting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's earlier statements. Hezbollah condemned the attacks, asserting its right to resist occupation.
The fighting has claimed over 1,500 lives, with significant civilian casualties. Israel's military justified its actions as a response to Hezbollah's attacks and pledged continued operations. Displacement numbers are soaring, and local authorities are urging for a broader peace agreement to stabilize the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- ceasefire
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- Netanyahu
- Iran
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