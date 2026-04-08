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Tragic Death in Bulandshahr: Stepmother Allegedly Responsible

A three-year-old girl died in Bulandshahr allegedly after being beaten by her stepmother. Police are investigating the incident that occurred in Surjawali village. The child, after being assaulted, was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. The accused stepmother, Poonam, is in police custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:58 IST
Tragic Death in Bulandshahr: Stepmother Allegedly Responsible
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  • India

In a tragic incident in Bulandshahr, a three-year-old girl has died, allegedly after being assaulted by her stepmother. The incident unfolded in Surjawali village, as reported by the local police.

Details of the horrifying event emerged when the police were informed about the girl's death. According to early investigations, the child succumbed to the injuries inflicted by her stepmother, identified as Poonam. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Upon receiving the report, Shikarpur Circle Officer Shashank Srivastava confirmed that law enforcement officials reached the scene promptly and began their inquiry. The stepmother has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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