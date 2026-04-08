Biryani Beef Bust: Restaurant Owners Nabbed

In a surprising turn of events at a local food court in Roshan Bagh, a biryani dish allegedly prepared with beef led to a criminal case against four individuals. The restaurant, operating under the Khuldabad police station area, faces claims of violating the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955.

Lal Mani Tiwari, who lodged the complaint, accused the restaurant of serving beef biryani. The claim sparked concern as Tiwari's associates visited the establishment to verify the allegation. After confronting the restaurant operator, Tiwari reported threats and abuse.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Shandilya confirmed the arrest of all accused while awaiting laboratory results to authenticate the type of meat served. Investigations are still ongoing as authorities delve deeper into the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)