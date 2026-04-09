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UAE Seeks Clarity on US-Iran Ceasefire

The UAE intends to clarify the US-Iran ceasefire's terms, demanding Tehran's commitment to halt regional attacks and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. A comprehensive address of Iranian threats, including its nuclear and military capabilities and regional proxies, is also necessary, according to a foreign ministry spokesperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 00:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 00:07 IST
UAE Seeks Clarity on US-Iran Ceasefire
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The United Arab Emirates is set to seek clarification on the specifics of the recently agreed two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. Concerns center around ensuring that Tehran fully commits to ceasing attacks in the region and supports the 'unconditional reopening' of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, as per a statement from the foreign ministry spokesperson posted on X.

In addition, the spokesperson underscored the importance of a broad strategy to tackle Iranian threats, stressing the need to address Tehran's nuclear and military ambitions, as well as its influence through regional proxies.

This development represents a significant diplomatic move aimed at reinforcing stability in a region often marred by geopolitical tensions and conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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