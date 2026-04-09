Trump Threatens Tariffs Amid New Iran Ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that a 50% tariff would be imposed on imports from any nation supplying military equipment to Iran. This bold statement emerged just hours after a tentative two-week ceasefire with Tehran was agreed upon.

Despite the U.S. Supreme Court's earlier decision constraining Trump's tariff authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the President returned to using tariffs as a diplomatic tool. China and Russia, both historically aiding Iran's military build-up, have denied recent supplies, but persistent allegations abound.

Sources indicate Tehran's consideration of military purchases from China, while Trump maintains his interest in preserving U.S.-China trade stability. With limited options after the Supreme Court ruling, the administration might leverage other tariff mechanisms to exert pressure.