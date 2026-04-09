Miscommunication Clouds U.S.-Iran Ceasefire: Lebanon's Uncertain Inclusion
Vice President JD Vance said a misunderstanding led Iran to believe the U.S.-Iran ceasefire included Lebanon. The U.S. clarified the truce focused on Iran and U.S. allies, like Israel. Israeli restraint in Lebanon is expected, even as Pakistani PM’s comments suggested Lebanon's inclusion.
On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance clarified that Tehran's negotiators mistakenly believed the recent U.S.-Iran ceasefire extended to Lebanon, although the U.S. did not agree to this.
Speaking to reporters in Budapest, Vance explained that the U.S. intended the ceasefire to focus primarily on Iran and its key allies, including Israel and the Gulf Arab states. This stance contrasts with statements made by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who played a key intermediary role in the ceasefire negotiations and claimed that Lebanon was included in the agreement.
Furthermore, Vance mentioned Israel's willingness to exercise restraint in Lebanon to ensure the negotiation's success. However, he did not elaborate on the specifics of this restraint.
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