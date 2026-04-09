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UN Condemns 'Horrific' Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Post-Iran Ceasefire

The United Nations denounced Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon that reportedly killed hundreds, despite a ceasefire with Iran and Hezbollah's pause in attacks. UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk criticized the scale of destruction and civilian harm. Calls were made for investigations into violations of international humanitarian law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 01:46 IST
UN Condemns 'Horrific' Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Post-Iran Ceasefire
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The United Nations has strongly condemned the recent Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of hundreds, including civilians. This denunciation came just hours after a ceasefire agreement was reached between Iran and Hezbollah.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk described the situation as 'horrific', emphasizing the appalling scale of the destruction and loss of life. The strikes were the heaviest since the conflict with Hezbollah ignited last month, despite the group's halted attacks on northern Israel.

Amid escalating tensions, Israeli forces targeted over 100 Hezbollah sites, according to an Israeli statement. The onslaught left a devastating toll, with Lebanese civil defense reporting 254 deaths. Turk called for immediate and independent investigations into potential war crimes.

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