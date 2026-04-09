Escalation in Beirut: Deadliest Day Amid Ceasefire Controversy

In a significant escalation, Israel launched its heaviest strikes on Lebanon since its conflict with Hezbollah began last month. Over 250 fatalities were reported on Wednesday, while the US-Iran ceasefire seemed fragile as Hezbollah resumed rocket attacks on Israel's north, citing ceasefire violations.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of including Lebanon in any US-Iran truce. Israel targeted more than 100 Hezbollah sites across Beirut, Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon, with heavy casualties in Beirut. Amidst this chaos, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk called the scale of destruction 'horrific'.

Despite Israeli claims of Hezbollah's relocation, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received assurances from French President Macron on potential diplomatic efforts. Meanwhile, regions south of the Litani River, now disconnected from Lebanon, are grappling with shortages. Displaced citizens hope for a ceasefire, but the conflict shows no signs of abating.

(With inputs from agencies.)