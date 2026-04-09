U.S. Military Standoff: A New Chapter in Iran Relations

In a bold declaration, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that American ships, aircraft, and military personnel would maintain their positions around Iran.

Trump conveyed that readiness would be bolstered with additional firepower as deemed necessary to ensure a robust military stance against the Iranian regime.

He stated that U.S. forces would remain vigilant until Iran fully complies with the agreed-upon terms of a significant deal. This statement was shared on the platform Truth Social on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)