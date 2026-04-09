Tensions Flare in Strait of Hormuz Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Iran has stoked geopolitical tensions by releasing a chart suggesting that its Revolutionary Guard deployed sea mines in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing conflict, potentially as a warning to the United States.

This development comes as a tenuous two-week ceasefire holds, prompting oil prices to rise above $97 per barrel and casts doubts over market stability. Negotiations are set to continue in Pakistan, as the US maintains a military presence around Iran.

Despite the ceasefire, regional violence continues, with Israel striking Hezbollah in Lebanon, resulting in further casualties. The uncertain agreement faces challenges from Iran's demands and violations by both sides, potentially compromising future peace efforts.