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Tensions Flare in Strait of Hormuz Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Iran's semi-official news agencies released a chart suggesting the Revolutionary Guard placed sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, potentially pressuring the US amid an uncertain ceasefire. The ceasefire agreement sees US-Iran tensions rise, with further peace talks expected in Pakistan to address ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:20 IST
Tensions Flare in Strait of Hormuz Amid Fragile Ceasefire
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  • United Arab Emirates

Iran has stoked geopolitical tensions by releasing a chart suggesting that its Revolutionary Guard deployed sea mines in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing conflict, potentially as a warning to the United States.

This development comes as a tenuous two-week ceasefire holds, prompting oil prices to rise above $97 per barrel and casts doubts over market stability. Negotiations are set to continue in Pakistan, as the US maintains a military presence around Iran.

Despite the ceasefire, regional violence continues, with Israel striking Hezbollah in Lebanon, resulting in further casualties. The uncertain agreement faces challenges from Iran's demands and violations by both sides, potentially compromising future peace efforts.

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