Diplomatic Push: Can Iran and the U.S. Secure Lasting Peace?

The recently brokered ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States should encompass military activities in Lebanon, according to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. He voiced France's condemnation of the substantial Israeli strikes observed earlier and highlighted expectations for Iran to engage in meaningful concessions during upcoming peace discussions in Pakistan.

In an interview with Radio Station France Inter, Barrot articulated the necessity for Iran to relinquish its pursuit of nuclear weapons and discontinue the use of missiles and drones as regional threats. He also urged the country to cease supporting groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and Houthis who contribute to regional instability.

Additionally, Barrot pointed to the importance of Iran ensuring open maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic channel vital for global oil transport, signaling a crucial requirement for regional and global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)