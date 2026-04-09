Ceasefire Hope: China Urges Peace in Middle East Conflict

In a move signaling potential respite from ongoing hostilities, China's foreign ministry voiced support for a ceasefire agreement reached between the U.S. and Iran amid the Middle East conflict.

Spokesperson Mao Ning detailed China's active engagement in promoting dialogue and reconciliation, emphasizing the importance of seizing this opportunity to establish regional peace.

The announcement follows heightened tensions that have battered global markets, particularly affecting oil prices due to uncertainty in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding geopolitical dynamics.