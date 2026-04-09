Israel Targets Key Hezbollah Figure in Beirut Strike

In a significant military operation, Israel declared on Thursday that it had successfully targeted and killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, the nephew of Hezbollah's leader Naim Qassem, in a strike on Beirut.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the operation, stating that they had struck the Beirut area, eliminating Harshi, who also served as Qassem's personal secretary.

This move highlights the ongoing tensions and hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese group, Hezbollah, with Israel aiming to address potential threats from its northern neighbor.