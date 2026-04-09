Left Menu

Israel Targets Key Hezbollah Figure in Beirut Strike

Israel announced that it had killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, the nephew and personal secretary of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, in a strike on Beirut. The Israeli military carried out the operation targeting the Iranian-backed Lebanese group, stating that the attack aimed at neutralizing significant threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:28 IST
Israel Targets Key Hezbollah Figure in Beirut Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant military operation, Israel declared on Thursday that it had successfully targeted and killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, the nephew of Hezbollah's leader Naim Qassem, in a strike on Beirut.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the operation, stating that they had struck the Beirut area, eliminating Harshi, who also served as Qassem's personal secretary.

This move highlights the ongoing tensions and hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese group, Hezbollah, with Israel aiming to address potential threats from its northern neighbor.

TRENDING

1
Forest Guard Tragedy Highlights Ongoing Battle Against Illegal Sand Mining

Forest Guard Tragedy Highlights Ongoing Battle Against Illegal Sand Mining

 India
2
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Votes in Guwahati Amid Election Pursuit

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Votes in Guwahati Amid Election Pursuit

 India
3
Debate Over Women's Reservation: Reform or Power Play?

Debate Over Women's Reservation: Reform or Power Play?

 India
4
Airlines Navigate Turbulent Fuel Costs with Strategic Hedging

Airlines Navigate Turbulent Fuel Costs with Strategic Hedging

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026