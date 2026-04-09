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First Clashes in Niger Between Al Qaeda and ISIS Affiliates Signal Intensified Rivalry

Al Qaeda's Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and the Islamic State in the Sahel Province (ISSP) have engaged in their first reported clashes in Niger, marking a new chapter in their ongoing rivalry. This confrontation underscores the lack of state control in much of the Sahel region, fueling further violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:02 IST
First Clashes in Niger Between Al Qaeda and ISIS Affiliates Signal Intensified Rivalry
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For the first time, the West African branches of al Qaeda and the Islamic State have engaged in direct conflict in Niger, according to one of the group's statements. Analysts suggest this marks an escalation in their longstanding rivalry.

Previously, such fighting had been confined to Mali and Burkina Faso, but recent skirmishes in Niger's Tillaberi region signal an expansion. The ISSP claims responsibility for a recent attack on a JNIM position, resulting in 35 JNIM deaths and the seizure of weapons and motorbikes. Despite accusations from Human Rights Watch of civilian-targeted attacks, JNIM has yet to comment.

Heni Nsaibia of ACLED emphasized that the rivalry between ISSP and JNIM illustrates the Sahel's limited state control, suggesting a continuing cycle of recruitment and violence. Analysts also point to growing security gaps between Nigeria and Niger, which JNIM is exploiting, leading to increased conflict with established IS branches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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