Calls for Lebanon Extension of U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

In recent developments, the European Union's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, has called for the U.S.-Iran ceasefire to be extended to Lebanon. She underscored the need for the Iranian-supported Lebanese group Hezbollah to disarm.

Reports indicate that heightened Israeli military actions are compounding tensions and pressuring the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. Kallas took to social media platform X to voice her concerns.

She questioned the justification for Israeli strikes, which reportedly resulted in significant casualties, challenging the narrative that such actions are purely self-defensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)