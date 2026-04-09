Tensions Rise in the English Channel: Russia Defends Against Alleged Piracy
Russia claims the right to defend against what it views as piracy, following reports of a Russian navy frigate escorting UK-sanctioned tankers through the English Channel. The Kremlin accuses Western actions of harming its economic interests, while the UK aims to enforce sanctions.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin has asserted Russia's right to protect its vessels against alleged piracy. This announcement follows a report from Britain's Telegraph, detailing a Russian navy frigate escorting sanctioned tankers through the English Channel.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed concerns over piracy incidents in international waters, emphasizing harm to Russia's economic interests. He stated Russia would take definitive action to secure its shipping routes.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer previously authorized military interventions targeting Russian ships in British waters to enforce sanctions, highlighting an ongoing geopolitical maritime tension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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