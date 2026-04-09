Drive Towards Land Transparency: Andhra Pradesh's Resurvey 2.0

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed plans on Thursday to finish Land Resurvey 2.0 by March 2027, alongside distributing 1.12 crore pattadar passbooks across the state.

At the 'Mee Bhoomi–Mee Hakku' programme in Bapatla district, Naidu emphasized the state's dedication to transparency and securing land rights for citizens, promising solutions to land issues and legal security. He criticized the former YSRCP government for damaging governance and creating inefficiencies.

Highlighting the current government's achievements, Naidu claimed economic revival and infrastructure improvements, countering previous revenue disputes and irregularities. The CM decried past manipulations of land records, aiming to restore owner security through significant governmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)