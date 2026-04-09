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Drive Towards Land Transparency: Andhra Pradesh's Resurvey 2.0

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced ambitious plans to complete Land Resurvey 2.0 by March 2027, aiming to distribute 1.12 crore pattadar passbooks. This move aims to enhance transparency, secure land ownership, and restore governance systems previously weakened by administrative inefficiencies and irregularities during the YSRCP regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vemuru | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:15 IST
Drive Towards Land Transparency: Andhra Pradesh's Resurvey 2.0
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed plans on Thursday to finish Land Resurvey 2.0 by March 2027, alongside distributing 1.12 crore pattadar passbooks across the state.

At the 'Mee Bhoomi–Mee Hakku' programme in Bapatla district, Naidu emphasized the state's dedication to transparency and securing land rights for citizens, promising solutions to land issues and legal security. He criticized the former YSRCP government for damaging governance and creating inefficiencies.

Highlighting the current government's achievements, Naidu claimed economic revival and infrastructure improvements, countering previous revenue disputes and irregularities. The CM decried past manipulations of land records, aiming to restore owner security through significant governmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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