Crisis Looms as Funding for Sudanese Refugees in Chad Dwindles

The humanitarian crisis for over a million Sudanese refugees in Chad is reaching a critical point, as two U.N. agencies on Thursday highlighted a funding gap exceeding $400 million. Most refugees fled to Chad amid the Sudan conflict, arriving with stories of Darfur's mass killings and famine. The agencies caution that further reductions in aid are inevitable unless donors step up urgently.

Sarah Gordon-Gibson, WFP Chad Country Director, warned about the insufficient resources at hand: "With less than half the resources we require, we cannot deliver sufficient food to the people who need it most," she said, emphasizing the risks of refugees resorting to dangerous coping measures. The U.N. cited the U.S. cutbacks in foreign aid as a contributing factor but also noted that Sudan and Chad are still earmarked to receive U.S. aid in 2026.

The UNHCR has reported an alarming situation on the ground, where only four out of every ten refugees are receiving aid support, and extreme hunger prevails. In places like Ennedi Est, water shortages are severe, and education is overstretched. The Norwegian Refugee Council's survey reveals that a concerning majority of families have had to cut down meals recently, underscoring the urgency of the crisis.