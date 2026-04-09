Strait of Hormuz Standoff: Global Tensions Escalate

The geopolitical struggle over the Strait of Hormuz intensifies, with Iran accused of mine deployment amid ongoing conflicts involving Israel, the US, and Hezbollah.

As ceasefire agreements face repeated breaches, diplomatic efforts heighten, and military forces remain on high alert across the region.

The resulting instability is impacting global oil passage and compelling nations like France to plan protective measures for merchant vessels navigating this critical waterway.

(With inputs from agencies.)