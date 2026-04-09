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German Chancellor Calls for Unity Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the importance of NATO unity and expressed his desire for European NATO partners and the U.S. to avoid strain over potential U.S.-Iran conflict. He urged President Donald Trump to engage in negotiations with Iran, as Germany resumes talks with the Iranian leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:43 IST
German Chancellor Calls for Unity Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has made a strong call for unity amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, expressing concerns over potential strains on NATO relationships.

Merz stressed the crucial role of NATO as a security guarantor in Europe, urging U.S. President Donald Trump to pursue immediate negotiations with Iran.

Amid these developments, Germany has taken a proactive stance by resuming direct talks with Iranian leadership in Tehran, signaling its commitment to diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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