German Chancellor Calls for Unity Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has made a strong call for unity amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, expressing concerns over potential strains on NATO relationships.

Merz stressed the crucial role of NATO as a security guarantor in Europe, urging U.S. President Donald Trump to pursue immediate negotiations with Iran.

Amid these developments, Germany has taken a proactive stance by resuming direct talks with Iranian leadership in Tehran, signaling its commitment to diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)