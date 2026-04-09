NATO Allies Rally Behind U.S. Amid Military Tensions

NATO chief Mark Rutte addressed concerns on Thursday about member countries' response times in supporting the U.S. during its clash with Iran. Rutte acknowledged that while some allies were initially hesitant, they are now cooperating with U.S. military efforts.

President Trump did not pre-inform allies about the initial strikes in Iran to maintain the element of surprise, according to Rutte's speech in Washington. Despite their initial delays, allies have started providing substantial support.

Rutte's comments followed his meeting with Trump, where the President sought concrete ally commitments to secure the Strait of Hormuz. Diplomatic sources confirmed that Trump desires these commitments soon.