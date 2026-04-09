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Delhi Police Unravels Janakpuri Pit Death Mystery with Massive Chargesheet

The Delhi Police filed an extensive 877-page chargesheet in court regarding the Janakpuri pit death case, implicating three individuals from a construction project. The document details lapses in safety measures and operational procedures leading to the tragic incident. Investigations continue as more arrests are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:18 IST
Delhi Police Unravels Janakpuri Pit Death Mystery with Massive Chargesheet
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The Delhi Police have filed a comprehensive chargesheet spanning 877 pages in the tragic Janakpuri pit death case, an official reported. The chargesheet was submitted to a court on April 7, following the registration of the case on February 6. The incident involved a 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board, into which Kamal Dhyani, a call centre employee, fell while returning home.

Named in the chargesheet are Himanshu Gupta, a suspended director of the contracting firm KKSPUN Private Limited, Rajesh Kumar, a sub-contractor, and Yogesh, a laborer deployed on the project. The chargesheet outlines alleged lapses in project execution, non-compliance with safety norms, and inadequate labor deployment, among others.

Statements from witnesses, technical evaluations, and documentary evidence are part of the extensive chargesheet. The investigation revealed that despite being informed about the incident, the accused failed to notify police. The probe, still underway, might lead to additional arrests, as officials continue to assess the role of other involved parties.

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