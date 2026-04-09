Tragedy Strikes: Agniveer Trainee's Death at INS Chilka

A 19-year-old Agniveer trainee named Kartik Yadav from Uttar Pradesh has allegedly died by suicide on the INS Chilka campus, Odisha. This incident occurred on Wednesday, and police are now investigating the case.

Yadav, believed to be from Meerut district, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in his room. Colleagues and staff immediately transported him to a medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, with preliminary findings suggesting Yadav took his life while his peers were occupied with their assignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)