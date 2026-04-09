Andhra Pradesh Minister Proposes Social Media Law for Child Safety

In a bid to enhance child safety in the digital realm, Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, announced plans to draft new legislation regulating social media access for children under 13 years of age. This move follows a strategic meeting with senior officials and representatives from major social media companies, focusing on age-appropriate digital participation.

The minister emphasized the need for a graded, age-based framework to protect children from harmful content while maintaining their safe digital engagement. A structured system for those aged 13 to 16 years is also being prioritized, in line with international best practices aimed at safeguarding mental well-being.

Commitment to strong enforcement includes exploring secure age-verification methods and legal actions against abusive online content. Public awareness initiatives, including educational campaigns in schools and collaborations with social media platforms, are part of the broader strategy to ensure comprehensive child online safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)