EU MED9 Leaders Demand Ceasefire Amid Escalating Tensions in the Middle East

In a decisive stance at the EU MED9 meeting in Croatia, European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica condemned recent Israeli military actions against Lebanon. She emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire in the region, urging all parties to halt their attacks.

Foreign ministers and state secretaries from nine Mediterranean countries participated in the discussions, expressing mounting concerns over the escalating violence. Dubravka Suica's strong call for peace highlights European Union's stance on stabilizing the volatile situation.

Slovenia's Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon supported Suica's statements, firmly appealing to all sides involved in the Middle East conflict to cease all forms of aggression. Their collective call signifies a unified plea for peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)