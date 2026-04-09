Protests Intensify as Villagers Demand Fair Compensation for Dhoudan Dam Project

For the fifth consecutive day, construction on the Dhoudan dam, part of the Ken-Betwa river-linking project, was halted due to ongoing protests. Villagers staged demonstrations to demand compensation for displacement.

Local leader Amit Bhatnagar headed the protests, with residents from over 40 affected villages joining in. They are insisting on a Rs 12.5 lakh compensation package for displaced families, similar to those affected by other dam projects.

The protesters also demanded discussions with the Sagar divisional commissioner, highlighting grievances over inadequate compensation in past projects. While officials attempted mediation, no resolution was reached as tensions escalated.

(With inputs from agencies.)