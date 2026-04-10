Currency Markets in Limbo Amid Middle East Tensions

Traders faced an unstable backdrop in currency markets as attention remained firmly on the feasibility of a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. The ceasefire, declared just a day earlier, had initially caused the dollar to plummet, resulting in one of its worst weekly performances since the conflict began in late February.

Further complicating the ceasefire's standing, Israel continued its military operations in Lebanon, while Iran maintained its blockade of the vital Strait of Hormuz, affecting global energy supplies. In a diplomatic twist, Iranian negotiators were preparing to head to Pakistan for inaugural peace talks, though Tehran conditioned discussions on Israel ceasing its strikes on Lebanon.

On the economic front, currency fluctuations were notable, with the euro and sterling experiencing gains against the dollar, while the yen weakened. This volatile atmosphere was fueled by impending discussions in Pakistan, and recent U.S. inflation data suggested that the Federal Reserve might hesitate to cut interest rates amidst these geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)