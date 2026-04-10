Left Menu

U.S. Travel Advisory Urges Reconsideration: Security Concerns in Nigeria

The U.S. has advised its citizens to reconsider travel to Nigeria due to worsening security issues. The departure of non-emergency embassy staff is authorized amidst heightened concerns of violence, kidnappings, and banditry in northern Nigeria. Most of Nigeria's states are now categorized under 'Do Not Travel'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 01:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 01:55 IST
U.S. Travel Advisory Urges Reconsideration: Security Concerns in Nigeria

The United States has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to reconsider visiting Nigeria, citing escalating security challenges. This comes as the U.S. authorized the exit of non-essential government employees from its embassy in Abuja.

The embassy announced visa appointments have been suspended pending further notice, though services for U.S. citizens remain available in emergencies. Advisories from the U.S. often impact decisions by investors, international organizations, and airlines regarding country risk assessments.

The State Department's advisory retains Nigeria at Level 3 but highlights specific areas of concern due to threats posed by Islamist insurgents, criminal gangs, and regional violence. Despite security alerts, the Nigerian government insists most of the country remains stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Diplomat Urges Truce in Lebanon Tensions

EU Diplomat Urges Truce in Lebanon Tensions

 Global
2
Britain's Strategic Counter: Thwarting Russian Submarine Surveillance

Britain's Strategic Counter: Thwarting Russian Submarine Surveillance

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts as New CDC Vaccine Advisory Charter is Unveiled

Controversy Erupts as New CDC Vaccine Advisory Charter is Unveiled

 Global
4
Saudi Oil Infrastructure Under Siege: Production and Export Disruptions Loom

Saudi Oil Infrastructure Under Siege: Production and Export Disruptions Loom

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026