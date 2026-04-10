U.S. Travel Advisory Urges Reconsideration: Security Concerns in Nigeria

The United States has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to reconsider visiting Nigeria, citing escalating security challenges. This comes as the U.S. authorized the exit of non-essential government employees from its embassy in Abuja.

The embassy announced visa appointments have been suspended pending further notice, though services for U.S. citizens remain available in emergencies. Advisories from the U.S. often impact decisions by investors, international organizations, and airlines regarding country risk assessments.

The State Department's advisory retains Nigeria at Level 3 but highlights specific areas of concern due to threats posed by Islamist insurgents, criminal gangs, and regional violence. Despite security alerts, the Nigerian government insists most of the country remains stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)