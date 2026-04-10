Starmer Condemns Iranian Aggression During Middle East Diplomacy

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has voiced strong condemnation against Iranian aggression during discussions with Middle Eastern leaders.

In talks with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Starmer reaffirmed the UK's stance on regional security issues.

With UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Starmer discussed strategies to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open for global commerce, emphasizing its significance for international supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)