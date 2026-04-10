Starmer Condemns Iranian Aggression During Middle East Diplomacy
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with leaders of Bahrain and the UAE, condemning Iranian attacks. He conversed with Bahrain's King Hamad and UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed, discussing the Strait of Hormuz and emphasizing restoring the free flow of goods to support global supply chains.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 03:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 03:41 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has voiced strong condemnation against Iranian aggression during discussions with Middle Eastern leaders.
In talks with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Starmer reaffirmed the UK's stance on regional security issues.
With UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Starmer discussed strategies to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open for global commerce, emphasizing its significance for international supply chains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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