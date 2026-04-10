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Kuwait Condemns Drone Attacks Amid Tensions with Iran

Kuwait condemns drone attacks described as violations of its sovereignty. Drones allegedly targeted a National Guard site, causing material damage. Iran's Revolutionary Guards deny involvement. Kuwait remarks on undermined ceasefire efforts between the United States and Iran and emphasizes its right to protect national security amid heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 04:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 04:12 IST
Kuwait Condemns Drone Attacks Amid Tensions with Iran
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Kuwait has strongly condemned the recent drone attacks allegedly carried out by Iran and its proxies, labeling the actions as a breach of its sovereignty. The country's foreign ministry expressed its concerns over the airspace violations following the drone strikes on Thursday evening.

The attacks targeted a National Guard site, according to the state news agency, causing significant material damage. However, there were no reported injuries. Iranian Revolutionary Guards have denied any involvement, emphasizing that any military actions would be publicly declared.

These events have raised concerns as they undermine ongoing ceasefire efforts between the United States and Iran. Kuwait has asserted its right to take necessary measures to maintain its sovereignty and stability amidst growing tensions and security risks in the Gulf region.

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